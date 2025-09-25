Dwayne Johnson reveals why he's 'nervous' for upcoming film

Johnson dives deep into his role

To play Kerr, Johnson went through a major physical transformation with help from Oscar-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro.

He also leaned on co-star Emily Blunt and first-time solo director Benny Safdie for support while diving deep into the character's struggles.

The film explores both the highs and lows of Kerr's life, aiming for raw and real performances thanks to Safdie's unique approach on set.