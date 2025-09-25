Next Article
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he's 'nervous' for upcoming film
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson is stepping into a whole new role with The Smashing Machine, a film about MMA fighter Mark Kerr, coming to theaters on October 3.
Even with all his Hollywood experience, Johnson admitted he was "very nervous and scared" to take on such an emotionally intense part.
Johnson dives deep into his role
To play Kerr, Johnson went through a major physical transformation with help from Oscar-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro.
He also leaned on co-star Emily Blunt and first-time solo director Benny Safdie for support while diving deep into the character's struggles.
The film explores both the highs and lows of Kerr's life, aiming for raw and real performances thanks to Safdie's unique approach on set.