Dyer defends Brammall over 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' edits
Harriet Dyer is standing up for her husband, Patrick Brammall, after his character Peter in The Devil Wears Prada 2 took some heat.
Critics called Peter "pointless" and not a good match for Anne Hathaway's Andy.
Dyer responded by saying the film's "They cut scenes out. The edit is brutal," which she thinks led to the negative reaction.
Dyer disputes Cosmopolitan's photos
Dyer even commented on Cosmopolitan's Instagram post and pointed out that the photos used were from a scene cut from the final film, saying warmly, "I liked him," and "I married him."
Cosmopolitan also weighed in, calling Peter "as one-dimensional as they come," but blamed the script (not Brammall) for not giving his character enough depth. They suggested Andy should've stayed single to keep the focus on her career.
Meanwhile, Adrian Grenier (Andy's boyfriend Nate from the original) revealed he wasn't asked back for this sequel, possibly because of past criticism of his role.