'Ramayana' locks early release in Australia
What's the story
The much-anticipated Indian epic, Ramayana, is set to dominate the global box office this Diwali. To counter the competition from Godzilla Minus Zero, which will also be released during the festive weekend, makers have seemingly opted to advance Ramayana's release in international markets. The film will now hit Australian theaters on November 5, a day before its global premiere.
Box office battle
'Ramayana' gets a 1-day head start
The new release date gives Ramayana a one-day head start over Godzilla Minus Zero, which is set to release on November 6.
This scheduling creates an exciting box office showdown between two big-budget films that are likely to benefit from premium formats and IMAX screenings.
The early release also allows Ramayana an extended run at the box office, increasing its potential earnings.
Sequel anticipation
About 'Godzilla Minus Zero'
Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero is the sequel to the Oscar-winning film Godzilla Minus One, which became a global sensation and won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.
The new installment takes audiences back to post-war Japan with Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe reprising their roles.
It will be released in Japan on November 3 before its international debut three days later.
Indian Premier
Meanwhile, here's when 'Ramayana' will be released in India
While Ramayana is gearing up for a global theatrical release, its India premiere will be slightly delayed.
The film's first part will hit Indian theaters on Diwali, November 8, while the second part is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, it promises to be a major cinematic event.