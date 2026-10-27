Earthshot Night debuts in Mumbai November 17 with Take That
Entertainment
The Earthshot Prize Awards Night, started by Prince William, is coming to Mumbai for the first time on November 17.
Headlining the event are British pop legends Take That and Indian music producer and composer Shashwat Sachdev, and it lines up perfectly with Take That's new album "Dreamers" dropping just a few days later.
Earthshot Prize celebrates creative climate solutions
The Earthshot Prize celebrates creative solutions for the planet and brings together big names from music, film, and sports to spotlight environmental innovation.
Hosting it in India highlights global teamwork and fresh ideas in tackling climate challenges, making this more than just an awards night; it's a call for action and collaboration.