ED files PMLA complaint against Kirshanu Sharda over ₹5L
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money-laundering complaint against Kirshanu Sharda, following Sharda's alleged involvement in a 2025 bribery case with former Punjab DIG HS Bhullar.
Sharda was reportedly caught accepting ₹5 lakh.
The special PMLA court is now looking into the complaint, with the next hearing set for November 20.
Sharda faces 3-7 year anti-money-laundering imprisonment
Sharda faces charges under strict anti-money-laundering laws, which could mean rigorous imprisonment of three to seven years and a fine, with the maximum extending to 10 years only in cases involving proceeds of crime linked to specified offenses.
The ED also flagged that ₹26 lakh, believed to be linked to the alleged crime, is in the custody of the CBI court in Chandigarh.
All eyes are on the upcoming proceedings to see how this plays out.