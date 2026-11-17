Sharda faces charges under strict anti-money-laundering laws, which could mean rigorous imprisonment of three to seven years and a fine, with the maximum extending to 10 years only in cases involving proceeds of crime linked to specified offenses.

The ED also flagged that ₹26 lakh, believed to be linked to the alleged crime, is in the custody of the CBI court in Chandigarh.

All eyes are on the upcoming proceedings to see how this plays out.