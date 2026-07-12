ED probes Dharmesh Sangani for FEMA violations, finds offshore assets

Sangani's seizures and export routing allegations

Sangani's legal troubles go back years: he was caught with over seven kilograms of undeclared gold at Heathrow in 2016 and linked to a $3.05 million jewelry consignment seized by US Customs last year.

The ED now says he routed export payments through third parties, missed deadlines, and even tried to destroy his phone during its raid.

Investigators also uncovered links to foreign companies that may have been used for FEMA violations.