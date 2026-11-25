Edochie dies aged 79 in Enugu on November 25 2026
Nollywood has lost a legend: Pete Edochie, famous for his deep voice and powerful roles, died at age 79 in Enugu on November 25, 2026.
His family confirmed the news but did not share the cause of death; it was known he had been facing health challenges recently.
Fans remember him as the go-to actor for strong, authoritative characters.
Edochie known for 'Things Fall Apart'
Edochie's journey began in broadcasting back in 1967, but he became a household name after playing Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart (1987).
He starred in Nollywood classics like Igodo and Lionheart, earning a national honor, the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), in 2003 and inspiring a new generation, including fellow Nollywood actors Yul and Linc Edochie, who are actors too.
Beyond movies, his iconic performances keep trending on social media: proof that his influence is here to stay.