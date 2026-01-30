Eduardo Franco reveals dramatic fitness glow-up for new movie Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Eduardo Franco—aka Argyle from Stranger Things Season 4—just surprised fans with his three-month body transformation for an upcoming film.

Sharing his journey on Instagram, he posted, "On July 14th, I got the word, I got this job. I knew in the script that the first scene where my character appears in it's in the beginning of the movie, the very beginning of the movie, and the character is shirtless," showing off his new abs after some serious training.