Eduardo Franco reveals dramatic fitness glow-up for new movie
Eduardo Franco—aka Argyle from Stranger Things Season 4—just surprised fans with his three-month body transformation for an upcoming film.
Sharing his journey on Instagram, he posted, "On July 14th, I got the word, I got this job. I knew in the script that the first scene where my character appears in it's in the beginning of the movie, the very beginning of the movie, and the character is shirtless," showing off his new abs after some serious training.
How he did it: From 0 to gym hero
Before this role, Franco had never lifted weights. With help from trainer Bowen and coach Steven at S10, he started weight training, boxing, and climbing several times a week.
He called Steven "This is the guy behind almost every physique in Hollywood."
Fans and co-stars react—and what's next for Argyle?
Franco's transformation got instant love from co-stars Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin in the comments.
He has previously said he was never contacted for the final season.