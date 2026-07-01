Eggers's 'Werwulf' trailer shows Taylor-Johnson's terrifying medieval werewolf transformation
Entertainment
The first trailer for Werwulf just dropped, and it's classic Robert Eggers, dark, gritty, and set in 13th-century England.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a villager who transforms into a terrifying werewolf, while the rest of the village scrambles to deal with the chaos.
The trailer leans into creepy folklore vibes with some intense visuals.
'Werwulf' reunites 'Nosferatu' collaborators Sjon co-wrote
Werwulf brings back Eggers's Nosferatu crew, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Ineson, plus Jack Morris and more. The script was co-written with Icelandic author Sjon.
After Nosferatu's more than $181 million at the box office in 2024, expectations are high for this one.
Werwulf hits theaters December 25, 2026.