Eggers's 'Werwulf' trailer shows Taylor-Johnson's terrifying medieval werewolf transformation Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

The first trailer for Werwulf just dropped, and it's classic Robert Eggers, dark, gritty, and set in 13th-century England.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a villager who transforms into a terrifying werewolf, while the rest of the village scrambles to deal with the chaos.

The trailer leans into creepy folklore vibes with some intense visuals.