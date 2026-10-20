'K-Pop Demon Hunters' star EJAE weds long-time partner Sam Kim
What's the story
Kim Eun-jae, popularly known as EJAE, the star of the hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters, has married her long-time fiancé and music producer, Sam Kim. The couple exchanged vows on October 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The wedding was held at Stage 28 (a production stage), a nostalgic venue for the bride. An old Korean wedding ritual called the Paebaek ceremony and the welcome party took place at Congdu50, a Korean fusion restaurant.
Attire
'Ethereal, modern, chic, and timeless with a twist'
EJAE, 34, wore a custom Danielle Frankel tulle gown with a bubble hem and strapless neckline. She accessorized with delicate family heirloom jewelry.
Speaking to Vogue, she said, "I had long admired Danielle's modern, but slightly twisted take on a classic wedding dress."
"From our first meeting, Danielle immediately understood my vision: ethereal, modern, chic, and timeless with a twist."
Romance
The couple got engaged in fall 2023
The couple met at a 2017 songwriting session and developed feelings for each other.
After dating for a few years, they got engaged in the fall of 2023.
In a previous interview with PEOPLE, EJAE said that amid the huge success of K-Pop Demon Hunters, Kim made her feel "grounded."
"I was telling him the other day, crying, I don't think I could have gone through this without him."
Professional life
Know more about EJAE
EJAE signed with SM Entertainment at 11 to train as a K-pop idol, then studied music at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts before making her name as a songwriter and producer.
She voiced Rumi, leader of the fictional girl group HUNTR/X, in K-Pop Demon Hunters.
She also co-wrote and performed vocals for Golden in the film, which won Best Original Song at the 98th Academy Awards.