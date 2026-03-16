Oscars 2026: 'KPop Demon Hunters' cast interrupted during winning speech

The Netflix animated musical fantasy film, KPop Demon Hunters, bagged two awards at the 2026 Oscars on Monday (IST). It won Best Original Song for Golden and Best Animated Feature. However, the winners were rudely interrupted while giving their acceptance speeches. While singer Ejae's speech went smoothly while receiving the honor for Golden, the music started playing before other cast members could speak. Despite her request for more time, the music continued, and the lights were turned off.

Acceptance speech The team was interrupted twice A similar incident occurred earlier in the ceremony when KPop Demon Hunters was awarded Best Animated Feature. Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, along with producer Michelle L.M. Wong, were cut off during their acceptance speech. Despite the music starting to play before they finished speaking, it eventually quieted down enough for them to complete their remarks.

Twitter Post See the clip here This was so disrespectful @TheAcademy#Oscarspic.twitter.com/VZjWxKx8Lc — 𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚔 (@arikbeyhive) March 16, 2026

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Cultural significance 'I'm so sorry that it took us so long...' During their speech, Kang, who hails from South Korea, expressed, "And for those of you who look like me, I'm so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this." "But it is here, and that means that the next generations don't have to go longing." Appelhans highlighted that movies can "connect us as humans across cultures and borders."

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