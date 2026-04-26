Why 'Ek Din' advance bookings started 39 days before release

Aamir Khan 's son Junaid Khan is all set to star in Ek Din, a romantic drama co-starring Sai Pallavi . The film opted for an unusual approach by opening advance bookings 39 days ahead of its May 1 release. In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, Khan explained this decision and praised the film's director, Sunil Pandey.

Film's strategy Why 'Ek Din' opened advance bookings so early Khan revealed that the idea to open advance bookings early was suggested by a team member. He said, "The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new." "Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai [Pallavi] is doing her first film in Hindi. So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction."

Director's commendation Khan's praise for director Pandey Khan also lauded Pandey for his hard work and perseverance on the film. He said, "He has done such an amazing job. He has worked so hard for the film; he is very persevering." "None of us knows whether the film is going to do well, but what is important for me is whether we are able to bring the script alive in the film."

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