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Why 'Ek Din' advance bookings started 39 days before release
'Ek Din' releases on May 1

Why 'Ek Din' advance bookings started 39 days before release

By Isha Sharma
Apr 26, 2026
10:30 am
What's the story

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to star in Ek Din, a romantic drama co-starring Sai Pallavi. The film opted for an unusual approach by opening advance bookings 39 days ahead of its May 1 release. In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, Khan explained this decision and praised the film's director, Sunil Pandey.

Film's strategy

Why 'Ek Din' opened advance bookings so early

Khan revealed that the idea to open advance bookings early was suggested by a team member. He said, "The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new." "Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai [Pallavi] is doing her first film in Hindi. So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction."

Director's commendation

Khan's praise for director Pandey

Khan also lauded Pandey for his hard work and perseverance on the film. He said, "He has done such an amazing job. He has worked so hard for the film; he is very persevering." "None of us knows whether the film is going to do well, but what is important for me is whether we are able to bring the script alive in the film."

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Film's plot

Here's what 'Ek Din' is about

Ek Din, directed by Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan and Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. The story revolves around a young man who falls in love with his colleague but doesn't have the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to spend just one day with her, and to his surprise, his wish comes true.

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