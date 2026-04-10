Ektaa Kapoor developing 2 shows with Netflix: Report

Ektaa R Kapoor 's Balaji Telefilms is producing two new web series for Netflix India , reported Variety India. This comes nearly 10 months after the production house and the streamer announced a long-term creative partnership last year. The upcoming shows will be their first collaboration after successful films like Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Series details 'Koke' to star Shefali Shah The first series is an ensemble period drama titled Koke, starring Shefali Shah. Nupur Asthana, known for directing Prime Video India's Four More Shots Please! and Netflix India's The Royals, will helm the project. Filming is set to begin on April 20 in Mumbai. The second series remains undisclosed but will reportedly be directed by Sahir Raza, known for shows like The Married Woman and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

Director's shift Raza was previously attached to 'Ragini 3' Raza was earlier supposed to direct Ragini 3 for Kapoor's banner but left due to production delays. He is now focusing on this new venture. Casting for the untitled project is currently underway, with filming expected to begin in the next few months. These shows will further strengthen Netflix's already impressive lineup of upcoming releases.

Advertisement