Ektaa Kapoor lauds 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'; Sharvari, Vedang react

Cast commendation 'A heart-wrenching kind of love...' Kapoor wrote, "This film leaves you with a heart-wrenching kind of love, the kind two people must have felt in a time when there were no mobile phones, no digital media, just longing, patience, and emotions that stayed forever." "A film that the world is going to witness in June, I got to experience in May. And let me tell you, even a month before its release, all I want to say is: you have no idea what's coming next."

Direction and music Ali's direction, Rahman's music received praises too Kapoor also praised Ali's direction, saying he is in "top form," and called composer AR Rahman's music "pure magic." She described Dosanjh's performance as "restrained" and further called Raina the film's "surprise package" and an "outstanding breakout performance." For Sharvari, she wrote, "#Sharvari is absolutely beautiful on screen. Her eyes express every emotion with so much grace and honesty. She has such a strong presence, and she's definitely someone we'll look forward to seeing in many more films."

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