Ektaa Kapoor lauds 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'; Sharvari, Vedang react
What's the story
Producer Ektaa Kapoor has shared a glowing review of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film, which stars Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sharvari in lead roles, is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan Partition. Kapoor recently took to social media to share her thoughts on the movie. She called it an "emotional" and "timeless" love story that lingers long after watching.
Cast commendation
'A heart-wrenching kind of love...'
Kapoor wrote, "This film leaves you with a heart-wrenching kind of love, the kind two people must have felt in a time when there were no mobile phones, no digital media, just longing, patience, and emotions that stayed forever." "A film that the world is going to witness in June, I got to experience in May. And let me tell you, even a month before its release, all I want to say is: you have no idea what's coming next."
Direction and music
Ali's direction, Rahman's music received praises too
Kapoor also praised Ali's direction, saying he is in "top form," and called composer AR Rahman's music "pure magic." She described Dosanjh's performance as "restrained" and further called Raina the film's "surprise package" and an "outstanding breakout performance." For Sharvari, she wrote, "#Sharvari is absolutely beautiful on screen. Her eyes express every emotion with so much grace and honesty. She has such a strong presence, and she's definitely someone we'll look forward to seeing in many more films."
Response
Sharvari and Raina thanked Kapoor for her encouraging words
Sharvari promptly reacted to Kapoor's high praise, writing, "Thank you sooo much ma'am!! This means so much to me." Raina wrote, "You're too kind, thank you so much ma'am." Main Vaapas Aaunga is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2026. The film's trailer has received a positive response from audiences. It will clash with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata at the box office.