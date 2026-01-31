Ektaa Kapoor's 'Naagin' to get film adaptation?

Ektaa Kapoor is considering taking her popular TV franchise Naagin to the big screen, according to a report by India Today. The discussions are still in the early stages, and the team is looking for ways to adapt the show's mythology for a feature film. The original series, which premiered in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as leads, has been running successfully for a decade now.

Franchise expansion Balaji Telefilms is considering expanding 'Naagin' franchise A source told India Today that Balaji Telefilms is considering expanding the Naagin franchise beyond television. Kapoor is reportedly very excited about turning her TV show into a feature film. The source said, "Given the brand's long-standing popularity and cinematic scale, the makers are exploring the possibility of adapting the franchise into a feature film."

Casting speculation Kapoor's meticulous casting process for the show While the plan to adapt Naagin into a feature film is still in its early stages, there is already speculation about who will play the titular role. Kapoor is known for her meticulous casting process for the project, often conducting extensive searches for the lead actor every season. She pays close attention to styling, costumes, and other details. Naagin 7, currently on-air, stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead role.

