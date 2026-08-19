'Naagin': Ektaa Kapoor looking for pan-India actor to headline movie
What's the story
Ektaa Kapoor, the mastermind behind the successful television series Naagin, has confirmed that her popular supernatural show will soon be adapted into a feature film. The announcement was made on Instagram on Monday, coinciding with the festival of Nag Panchami. As per Variety India, Kapoor is looking to cast an actor popular with the pan-Indian audience.
Upcoming developments
Netflix collaboration in the works for 'Naagin' series
Kapoor is reportedly in talks with Netflix for a series that will combine the mysticism, romance, and supernatural elements of Naagin.
The streaming giant is eager to collaborate with her on another project after the success of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.
Meanwhile, speculation is rife about who will be cast in the upcoming film adaptation of Naagin.
Franchise expansion
'She is bullish on the film...'
A source close to the production house told the outlet that Kapoor is "keen to rope in a prominent Hindi film actress for a film version which will be filmed on a much bigger canvas than the show."
The source added, "She is bullish on the film, and is actively looking for a face popular with a pan-Indian audience."
Film details
Possibility of a Naag Universe with 'Naagzilla'
The source also revealed that Kapoor is considering the possibility of a crossover between her Naagin film and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Naagzilla, produced by Dharma Productions.
This could lead to the creation of a shared universe called the Naag Universe.
Further announcements for the Naagin film are expected to come soon.
Franchise history
Recap of 'Naagin's previous seasons
The Naagin franchise began in 2015 with Mouni Roy as the first shape-shifting serpent.
She continued in the second season, while Surbhi Jyoti took over in the third season.
Nia Sharma joined the franchise in its fourth season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Surbhi Chandna became the fifth actor to play this iconic role.
Tejasswi Prakash was cast for Naagin 6, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary led its seventh season.