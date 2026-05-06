Ektaa Kapoor thanks Akshay for keeping 'commerce of industry alive'

Producer Ektaa Kapoor has defended actor Akshay Kumar 's decision to do multiple films a year, saying he is essential for the industry. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she praised Kumar's discipline and dedication after the success of their recent film Bhooth Bangla. Kapoor compared him to veteran actors Jeetendra and Dharmendra , praising their prolific work ethic.

Industry impact This is what Kapoor wrote Kapoor wrote, "These two men (referring to Kumar and her father Jeetendra) are the reason the commerce of our industry is alive and why producers continue to have some agency." "Doing a few films with top directors once in a while only sustains one layer of the industry..." "For an industry to thrive, you need actors who work regularly so that every producer gets a chance."

Gratitude expressed 'In volume, there is job creation' Kapoor further wrote, "The pure commerce these two men have brought is rarely appreciated." "So, every time someone asks, 'Why does Akshay Kumar do four films a year?' know it's because of the Dharmendras, the Jeetendras, and the Akshays that this industry flourished." "In volume, there is job creation. That is what they bring to the table! Thank you, Akshay Sir... Love you, Guruji!"

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