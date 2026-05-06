Ektaa Kapoor thanks Akshay for keeping 'commerce of industry alive'
What's the story
Producer Ektaa Kapoor has defended actor Akshay Kumar's decision to do multiple films a year, saying he is essential for the industry. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she praised Kumar's discipline and dedication after the success of their recent film Bhooth Bangla. Kapoor compared him to veteran actors Jeetendra and Dharmendra, praising their prolific work ethic.
Industry impact
This is what Kapoor wrote
Kapoor wrote, "These two men (referring to Kumar and her father Jeetendra) are the reason the commerce of our industry is alive and why producers continue to have some agency." "Doing a few films with top directors once in a while only sustains one layer of the industry..." "For an industry to thrive, you need actors who work regularly so that every producer gets a chance."
Gratitude expressed
'In volume, there is job creation'
Kapoor further wrote, "The pure commerce these two men have brought is rarely appreciated." "So, every time someone asks, 'Why does Akshay Kumar do four films a year?' know it's because of the Dharmendras, the Jeetendras, and the Akshays that this industry flourished." "In volume, there is job creation. That is what they bring to the table! Thank you, Akshay Sir... Love you, Guruji!"
Film success
Meanwhile, 'Bhooth Bangla' is doing brisk business
Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, has been performing well at the box office. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. It has crossed ₹231 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. The horror-comedy is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films and produced by Shobha Kapoor along with Kumar.