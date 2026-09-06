El-Toukhy criticizes male genius cult at Venice with 'Woman Unknown'

May el-Toukhy, one of just two women directors in the main competition at this year's Venice Film Festival, is speaking up about the cult of male genius in film-making.

She pointed out, "I've never ever read an article where a female director is promoted as a genius," highlighting how women's achievements often go unnoticed.

Her film Woman Unknown, a post-Second World War period drama, was originally the only woman-directed entry in the main lineup.