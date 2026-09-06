El-Toukhy criticizes male genius cult at Venice with 'Woman Unknown'
May el-Toukhy, one of just two women directors in the main competition at this year's Venice Film Festival, is speaking up about the cult of male genius in film-making.
She pointed out, "I've never ever read an article where a female director is promoted as a genius," highlighting how women's achievements often go unnoticed.
Her film Woman Unknown, a post-Second World War period drama, was originally the only woman-directed entry in the main lineup.
El-Toukhy: Venice lags on women directors
El-Toukhy shared that it took her six to seven years after film school to make her first movie, while male peers moved ahead faster.
Even though Cannes and Berlin have made progress with more woman directors this year, Venice still trails behind.
Woman Unknown tells the story of a young housemaid facing tough choices after an affair with a German soldier during wartime.