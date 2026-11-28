Elba co-directed 'Above the Below' India release on December 4
Get ready for a space survival thriller: < em>Above the Below, co-directed by and starring Idris Elba, is coming to India on December 4, 2026.
The film follows astronauts whose mission takes a dangerous turn, with Caitlin FitzGerald and Hero Fiennes Tiffin joining Elba in this high-stakes story.
'Above the Below' crew battle survival
After their spacecraft crash-lands in the ocean, the crew faces low oxygen and lost communications as they fight to stay alive.
Produced by Williams and Gina Carter, Above the Below dives into courage and resilience, perfect for anyone who loves edge-of-your-seat adventures.