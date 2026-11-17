Election Commission extends Telangana voter list deadline to December 22
The Election Commission has pushed the final date for updating Telangana's voter lists to December 22, 2026.
You now have until December 15 to file any claims or objections, so if you spot an error or need a change, there's extra time.
ASDD forms Nov 18 to 30
This new timeline focuses on fixing issues in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate (ASDD) voter list.
Forms will be ready by November 18 and collected through November 30.
Officials will review everything by December 10.