Eleven CINTAA members resign, allege Dhillon and Kolhapure misused power
Big drama at the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA): 11 members, including eight elected members of the Executive Committee, just resigned.
They say President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure misused their power and kept things far from transparent.
General Secretary and TV actor Upasana Singh confirmed that complaints were filed about leaders making decisions solo and not keeping everyone in the loop.
Resigning members seek outside-supervised elections
The resigning members allege Dhillon made key calls, like using her personal email for official business, and the alleged use of privately engaged lawyers, without committee approval.
There were also complaints about members' roles being changed without adequate consultation, arbitrarily show-cause notices, and even actors' membership cards being canceled without prior warning.
Now, these members are pushing for fresh elections under outside supervision to get things back on track.
Meanwhile, there's debate over whether the committee is dissolved or just being refilled with new faces; either way, CINTAA is definitely facing a governance shake-up right now.