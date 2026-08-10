Eleven CINTAA members resign, allege Dhillon and Kolhapure misused power

Big drama at the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA): 11 members, including eight elected members of the Executive Committee, just resigned.

They say President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure misused their power and kept things far from transparent.

General Secretary and TV actor Upasana Singh confirmed that complaints were filed about leaders making decisions solo and not keeping everyone in the loop.