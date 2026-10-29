Eleven held as MCOCA invoked after shots at Shroff's car
Eleven people have been sent to police custody until November 6, 2026, after shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu earlier this month.
While Tiger wasn't hurt, his driver and a passerby were injured.
Police believe there may be links to organized crime, which is why they've brought in the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) for a deeper investigation.
Arrests span Kota Delhi Haryana
The accused, including two women, were picked up from different places like Kota, Delhi, and Haryana.
Investigators are now digging into how the attack was planned, how the guns were sourced, and what motivated the group to target Shroff.
With MCOCA in play, police can look into their past crimes and suspected financial motives to see if there's a bigger network behind all this.