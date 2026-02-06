Elizabeth Debicki calls 'Once Upon...in Hollywood' sequel a 'dream'

Co-stars

Debicki on working with Pitt, Fincher

Debicki, who also starred in The Night Manager with Olivia Colman and Tom Hiddleston, spoke highly of both Pitt and Fincher. She said, "I just wrapped on Fincher's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, which was just such a dream to make." "I loved working with Brad... In his absolutely iconic role, yeah, it was a joy." "We shot it for nearly six months in LA and I just adored working with David [Fincher], just love him to pieces."