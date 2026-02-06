Elizabeth Debicki calls 'Once Upon...in Hollywood' sequel a 'dream'
British actor Elizabeth Debicki has recently completed filming for David Fincher's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth. Speaking to People at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her film Wicker, she called the experience "a dream." The film is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt reprising his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth.
Debicki on working with Pitt, Fincher
Debicki, who also starred in The Night Manager with Olivia Colman and Tom Hiddleston, spoke highly of both Pitt and Fincher. She said, "I just wrapped on Fincher's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, which was just such a dream to make." "I loved working with Brad... In his absolutely iconic role, yeah, it was a joy." "We shot it for nearly six months in LA and I just adored working with David [Fincher], just love him to pieces."
Her latest offering, Wicker, was directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. It features Colman, Alexander Skarsgard, and Peter Dinklage. Netflix is expected to release The Adventures of Cliff Booth later in 2026, which also stars Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Carla Gugino. Meanwhile, Pitt has another project, The Riders, in the works as an actor-producer.