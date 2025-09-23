5 Elizabeth Taylor characters that cemented her icon status

Elizabeth Taylor, a Hollywood legend, is known for her stunning performances and timeless beauty. The actor, who ruled the silver screen in the mid-20th century, was a part of several iconic films that defined her career. From passionate romances to dramatic roles, Taylor's filmography is a testament to her versatility and talent. Here are five unforgettable characters that made Taylor an enduring cinematic icon.

#1 Cleopatra: The iconic queen Cleopatra is one of Taylor's most iconic roles. In the 1963 film, she played the last active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt. The role was famous for its grandeur and historical significance. Taylor's portrayal of Cleopatra was both powerful and glamorous, making it one of her most memorable performances.

#2 Cat on a Hot Tin Roof: The complex Maggie In Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Taylor played Maggie Pollitt, a complex character struggling with her troubled marriage and family dynamics. The role showcased her ability to convey deep emotional turmoil and vulnerability. Taylor's performance earned her critical acclaim and highlighted her talent in bringing intricate characters to life.

#3 Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?: Martha's intensity In Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Taylor played Martha, a character known for her intensity and complexity. The role was a departure from her glamorous image, showcasing her range as an actor Taylor's portrayal of Martha was raw and powerful, earning her an Academy Award nomination and solidifying her reputation as one of Hollywood's finest.

#4 A Place in the Sun: Angela Vickers' allure In A Place in the Sun, Taylor played Angela Vickers, a beautiful woman who gets entangled in a love triangle with her character's boyfriend, George Eastman. The role was famous for its emotional depth and moral dilemmas. Taylor's performance was captivating, showcasing both charm and complexity.