'Kundali Bhagya' actor Anjuum Faakih eliminated from 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'
Anjuum Faakih, known for her roles in Tere Sheher Mein, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Kundali Bhagya, has been unexpectedly eliminated from the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.
Despite pushing through tasks while unwell, the jury (panch) voted her out, surprising fans and shaking up the competition.
Her exit leaves a noticeable gap for both viewers and fellow contestants.
About 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'
Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon drops celebrities into rural Madhya Pradesh to tackle real-life village challenges.
With contestants like Anita Hassanandani, Isha Malviya, and Aishwarya Khare, the show mixes tough tasks with plenty of personal drama—offering a fresh look at celebrity life far from city comforts.