'Kundali Bhagya' actor Anjuum Faakih eliminated from 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Anjuum Faakih, known for her roles in Tere Sheher Mein, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Kundali Bhagya, has been unexpectedly eliminated from the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

Despite pushing through tasks while unwell, the jury (panch) voted her out, surprising fans and shaking up the competition.

Her exit leaves a noticeable gap for both viewers and fellow contestants.