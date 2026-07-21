Elordi reveals both heels broken, missed 2026 Cannes jury
Entertainment
Jacob Elordi, best known for Euphoria, just shared that he broke both his heels earlier this year, a tough break that forced him to skip being on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival jury.
He opened up about the whole ordeal during a chat with Colman Domingo on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Elordi in cast during 'Euphoria' scene
The accident happened right as Euphoria season three premiered, leading fans to wonder if it was part of his intense acting for Nate Jacobs.
Elordi cleared things up: he was actually in a cast and moon boot at the same time that Nate was getting his digits cut off, which refers to the airing of that scene.
His co-star Jack Topalian recalled carefully using clippers on those fake toes during a pretty wild scene.