Elton John performs at Dua Lipa-Callum Turner's 2nd wedding
What's the story
Pop sensation Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner recently tied the knot for the second time in a grand ceremony in Italy. The couple, who previously had a private wedding at Marylebone Town Hall in London, celebrated their love with an extravagant three-day event attended by family and friends. The highlight of the final day was a surprise performance by legendary singer Sir Elton John, who sang his classic hit Your Song.
Ceremony highlights
Lipa turned heads in diamond-encrusted Versace gown
Lipa, 30, made a stunning entrance for her wedding ceremony at Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, Sicily. She wore a diamond-encrusted gown designed by Donatella Versace. The historic venue was beautifully decorated with peonies and hyacinths, with photo booths set up to capture special moments. The couple exchanged vows under a gazebo in front of their loved ones, reported Female First UK.
Celebrity guests
Michelin-starred chef Tony Lo Coco catered the event
The couple's wedding was attended by several high-profile guests, including Shakira, Adele, Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer, Joe Alwyn, Charli XCX, George Daniel, and Troye Sivan. The reception featured a 10-minute fireworks display and a yacht party. Michelin chef Tony Lo Coco prepared an exquisite feast for the guests, according to Vanity Fair.
Controversy
However, the high-profile event was marked by controversy
Lipa and Turner's Italy celebrations also caused controversy. To keep the event private, authorities reportedly closed roads, restricted access to areas such as Piazza Sant'Anna and Piazza Croce dei Vespri, and posted heavy security. This led to protests by Palermo residents. According to The Sun, the couple offered £5,000 (around ₹6.3L) to people affected by the disruption. The gesture is to "compensate locals whose apartments overlook the area for parking problems." The ceremony reportedly cost a whopping $1.73 million.
Previous wedding
Meanwhile, their 1st ceremony was on May 31
Lipa and Turner had their first wedding on May 31 at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The pop star's outfit for the civil ceremony went viral online, as she paid tribute to Mick Jagger's ex-wife Bianca by wearing a skirt suit and statement hat. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her custom ivory blazer featured surrealist motifs: an eye and a winged Pegasus among them.