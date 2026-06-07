Elton John performs at Dua Lipa-Callum Turner's 2nd wedding

Controversy

However, the high-profile event was marked by controversy

Lipa and Turner's Italy celebrations also caused controversy. To keep the event private, authorities reportedly closed roads, restricted access to areas such as Piazza Sant'Anna and Piazza Croce dei Vespri, and posted heavy security. This led to protests by Palermo residents. According to The Sun, the couple offered £5,000 (around ₹6.3L) to people affected by the disruption. The gesture is to "compensate locals whose apartments overlook the area for parking problems." The ceremony reportedly cost a whopping $1.73 million.