Embrace AI instead of fearing it, says Prasoon Joshi

AI can remix ideas, but creativity isn't going anywhere: Joshi

Joshi made it clear that humans should stay in charge of where AI goes next: "It is ultimately our decision what AI will become for us. I don't think humans should stop being in the driving seat."

He also gave a nod to leaders like PM Modi for supporting tech growth.

Joshi pointed out that while AI can remix existing ideas, it still can't dream up something totally new or bring human judgment and values into play—so creativity isn't going anywhere.