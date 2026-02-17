Embrace AI instead of fearing it, says Prasoon Joshi
Prasoon Joshi, head of India's film certification board, spoke at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi and urged creatives to welcome artificial intelligence instead of fearing it.
"We can already see the impact of AI in the creative industry," he said, encouraging everyone not to be in denial about its growing role.
AI can remix ideas, but creativity isn't going anywhere: Joshi
Joshi made it clear that humans should stay in charge of where AI goes next: "It is ultimately our decision what AI will become for us. I don't think humans should stop being in the driving seat."
He also gave a nod to leaders like PM Modi for supporting tech growth.
Joshi pointed out that while AI can remix existing ideas, it still can't dream up something totally new or bring human judgment and values into play—so creativity isn't going anywhere.