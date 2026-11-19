On December 12, TIME will host the first-ever TIME100 Next India gala in Mumbai to honor the individuals featured on the list.

The event will see appearances from Bhatt, Chandana, Khan, and Rio, among others.

A special musical performance by Faheem Abdullah is also scheduled.

Other notable names from the entertainment world include Jitendra Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, Sai Pallavi, and Vicky Kaushal.

Zahan Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Masaba Gupta, and Ishaan Khatter also made it to the list.