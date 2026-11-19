Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan among 'TIME100 Next India' honorees
What's the story
Global magazine TIME has unveiled its inaugural TIME100 Next India list, honoring the rising stars shaping India's future across various sectors. The list includes Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and directors Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, and Theja Rio. They are featured on two of the three global cover issues, while Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder, CEO, and CTO of Skyroot, appears on the third. Musician Diljit Dosanjh is also part of this prestigious list.
Event details
'TIME100 Next India' gala will be held in December
On December 12, TIME will host the first-ever TIME100 Next India gala in Mumbai to honor the individuals featured on the list.
The event will see appearances from Bhatt, Chandana, Khan, and Rio, among others.
A special musical performance by Faheem Abdullah is also scheduled.
Other notable names from the entertainment world include Jitendra Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, Sai Pallavi, and Vicky Kaushal.
Zahan Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Masaba Gupta, and Ishaan Khatter also made it to the list.
List highlights
Nayanthara, Pa Ranjith also on the list
The TIME100 Next India list celebrates a wide array of talent.
From the world of music, Anirudh Ravichander, Arivu, Dosanjh, Abdullah, and Prateek Kuhad have been recognized.
Actors Vedang Raina, Triptii Dimri, Taapsee Pannu, and Nayanthara have also been included, along with director Pa Ranjith.