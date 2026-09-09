Emmy winning 'The Suite Life' mind Geoghan dies at 79
Entertainment
Jim Geoghan, the Emmy-winning mind behind Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, has passed away at 79.
His daughter Genevieve confirmed the news, though no cause was shared.
Beyond his work on Suite Life, Geoghan helped shape classic sitcoms like Three's Company and Family Matters.
Geoghan's TV and stage career
Starting out in a comedy trio in the 1970s, Geoghan went on to write for shows like Silver Spoons and It's Garry Shandling's Show.
He also found success in theater with his play Only Kidding, which ran Off-Broadway for 500 performances.
Later, he served as executive producer of the series' Indian adaptation, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir.
He leaves behind a legacy of laughter and is survived by his wife Annie and daughter Genevieve.