Emmy-winning 'Daily Show' writer Kevin Bleyer dies in car accident

Bleyer also worked on Disney+'s The Right Stuff, Fox's Sleepy Hollow, and Bravo's Significant Others.

In 2013, while living in Kyrgyzstan, he executive produced Studio 7, Central Asia's first political satire news show.

Upon his return, he co-founded Pilot Media Initiatives to support civics-minded media programs in democratically challenged countries. He went on to produce and launch political satire shows in North Macedonia, Nigeria, Moldova, Kenya, Jordan, and Estonia.