Emmy-winning 'Daily Show' writer Kevin Bleyer dies in car accident
What's the story
Kevin Bleyer, an Emmy-winning writer for The Daily Show, passed away on October 25 in a car accident in Millrift, Pennsylvania. He was 54. His family confirmed that the tragic incident took place on a rural road near his country home, per Variety. Bleyer was best known for his work on The Daily Show and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher and Dennis Miller.
Career highlights
His international work in political satire
Bleyer also worked on Disney+'s The Right Stuff, Fox's Sleepy Hollow, and Bravo's Significant Others.
In 2013, while living in Kyrgyzstan, he executive produced Studio 7, Central Asia's first political satire news show.
Upon his return, he co-founded Pilot Media Initiatives to support civics-minded media programs in democratically challenged countries. He went on to produce and launch political satire shows in North Macedonia, Nigeria, Moldova, Kenya, Jordan, and Estonia.
Media involvement
His extensive work in media
Bleyer was also a writer and producer for NBC News's Today Show and a supervising producer for MSNBC's Ronan Farrow Daily.
He lent his voice to the Onion Radio News, wrote a weekly column for The Daily Beast, and contributed articles to Foreign Policy.
His work as a speechwriter included speeches for then-President Barack Obama at the White House Correspondents's Dinners and serving as deputy chief speechwriter for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Writing endeavors
His books and unfinished projects
Bleyer authored Me the People: One Man's Selfless Quest to Rewrite the Constitution of the United States of America and co-authored the bestseller Earth: The Book.
He also co-wrote How to Sweet-Talk a Shark with Bill Richardson.
He was developing a pilot on New York City politics for Appian Way and HBO before his untimely death.
Personal background
Early life, education, and family details
Born in Bethesda, Maryland, Bleyer grew up in Seattle and spent the last 20 years living in New York City.
He began his career as a child actor, appearing in commercials for Aim toothpaste and the film Twice in a Lifetime.
He received his higher education at Stanford University.
He is survived by his wife, Nella Vera; father, Dr. Archie Bleyer; brother, Keith Bleyer; sister-in-law, Kelly Schulz-Bleyer; nephew Evan Bleyer; and niece Lauren Bleyer.