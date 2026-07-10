Spoiler! 'Dhamaal 4' pays special tribute to Satish Kaushik

Musical surprise

'Dhamaal 4' features recreated version of 'Money Heist' song

Another delightful surprise in Dhamaal 4 is the song Paisa Lao, a recreated version of the popular Italian song Bella Ciao. The original track gained fame after being featured in the hit web series Money Heist. The new rendition has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neeraj Shridhar. Earlier, portals had claimed that the ending hints at a fifth installment as well.