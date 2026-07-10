Spoiler! 'Dhamaal 4' pays special tribute to Satish Kaushik
What's the story
The much-anticipated comedy film Dhamaal 4, released on Friday, opens with a heartwarming tribute to the late actor Satish Kaushik. The film begins with an animated sequence featuring Kaushik's character Bata Bhai from Double Dhamaal (2011). This is a special tribute as the actor passed away in 2023 and his character was recreated using CGI and AI technology for this sequence, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Tribute details
Kaushik's wife Shashi credited in 'Dhamaal 4'
In a touching gesture, Kaushik's wife Shashi has been credited in the opening sequence of Dhamaal 4. The animated sequence also features Jackie Shroff, who previously voiced a GPS character in Total Dhamaal (2019). The film is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, among others. Devgn also leads the star cast.
Musical surprise
'Dhamaal 4' features recreated version of 'Money Heist' song
Another delightful surprise in Dhamaal 4 is the song Paisa Lao, a recreated version of the popular Italian song Bella Ciao. The original track gained fame after being featured in the hit web series Money Heist. The new rendition has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neeraj Shridhar. Earlier, portals had claimed that the ending hints at a fifth installment as well.
Cast details
Meet cast and crew of 'Dhamaal 4'
The fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise features the original cast members Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. New additions to the ensemble include Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. The film is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production.