No, Emraan Hashmi isn't playing Mehmood in RD Burman biopic
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi has denied reports claiming he will play legendary actor-singer-filmmaker Mehmood in an upcoming biopic on composer Rahul Dev Burman, aka Pancham Da. The film is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Hashmi clarified his involvement with the project on social media, stating, "Just to clarify, the report about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue."
Career update
Hashmi's upcoming projects
Hashmi further added, "I haven't been approached for the film, nor am I doing it."
He is currently busy with the release of Awarapan 2. The film, which also stars Shabana Azmi and Disha Patani, will hit theaters on Friday.
After that, he will be seen in Rooh and the second season of Taskaree on Netflix.
Casting news
Akshay Kumar to play Rajesh Khanna
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has reportedly agreed to play his late father-in-law Rajesh Khanna in Burman's biopic.
Bollywood Hungama reported that the actor has dedicated 10 days to shoot the scenes exploring the relationship between the yesteryear superstar and the composer.
The film will also feature Akhtar as Burman.
Legacy
Burman changed the course of Indian music
Burman, the son of legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman, revolutionized the music industry by blending Indian classical music with rock, jazz, funk, Latin rhythms, and electronic sounds.
He gave us songs like Aap Ki Aankhon Mein Kuch, Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, and Rimjhim Gire Saawan.
He died in 1994 at 54 years old after having worked in as many as 330 movies.