Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza star in action film 'Gunmaaster G9'
Emraan Hashmi is back in action with Gunmaaster G9, an upcoming film directed by Aditya Datt. The cast also features Genelia D'Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.
This project reunites Hashmi with Datt and music composer Himesh Reshammiya after their hit Aashiq Banaya Aapne days.
'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' team reunites for this action drama
Filming kicks off in Mumbai after the monsoon, with a 2026 release planned.
Director Datt calls it "a full-circle moment" for the team's growth, while producer Deepak Mukut promises a slick story packed with emotion and mass appeal.
Expect high-energy action mixed with engaging storytelling—and a soundtrack by Reshammiya that should bring extra intensity to the big screen.