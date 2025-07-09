Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D'Souza star in action film 'Gunmaaster G9'

'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' team reunites for this action drama

Filming kicks off in Mumbai after the monsoon, with a 2026 release planned.

Director Datt calls it "a full-circle moment" for the team's growth, while producer Deepak Mukut promises a slick story packed with emotion and mass appeal.

Expect high-energy action mixed with engaging storytelling—and a soundtrack by Reshammiya that should bring extra intensity to the big screen.