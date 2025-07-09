Next Article
Sangram Singh denies divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi
Sangram Singh has set the record straight about his marriage with Payal Rohatgi, saying there's no trouble between them.
Rumors started swirling after Payal stepped down from their charitable foundation, but Singh reassured everyone: "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be."
Payal has her own choices, says Singh
Singh explained that both he and Payal have their own ways of working and she's free to make her own choices.
Even when things get tough or people speculate, he says their relationship is built on respect and independence—so there's no need to believe the gossip.