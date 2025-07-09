Sangram Singh denies divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

Sangram Singh has set the record straight about his marriage with Payal Rohatgi, saying there's no trouble between them.

Rumors started swirling after Payal stepped down from their charitable foundation, but Singh reassured everyone: "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be."