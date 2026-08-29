Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu
What's the story
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has reportedly tested positive for swine flu (H1N1). The news comes after he recently returned from work-related travel, including a trip to Ranchi. According to India Today, the actor was unwell for a few days before undergoing tests that confirmed the diagnosis. Doctors have advised him to rest and follow basic precautionary measures.
Health update
Hashmi postpones Bengaluru show
Hashmi took to Instagram Stories to share an update about his health.
He wrote, "Hey Bangalore, I'm really unwell and unfortunately won't be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I'll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can't wait to see you guys!"
Career highlight
Actor currently seen in 'Awarapan 2'
The news of Hashmi's illness comes at a time when he is basking in the success of his latest film, Awarapan 2.
The sequel to his 2007 film has reportedly crossed the ₹200cr mark at the box office.
A few days ago, Hashmi surprised moviegoers at a Mumbai screening of Awarapan 2, where he interacted with fans and spoke about their response to the film.
Fan engagement
Hashmi hints at possible 3rd installment of 'Awarapan' franchise
During the interval of Awarapan 2, Hashmi and his co-star Disha Patani engaged with fans.
The actor said, "This is a film which belongs to fans more than the makers isiliye hum wapis aaye abhi, is journey ko humne aur thrilling banaya with more action and more emotions."
He also hinted at a possible third installment of the franchise.
Film synopsis
About 'Awarapan 2'
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 follows the story of Shivam Pandit (played by Hashmi), who is approached by an Interpol officer to help rescue kidnapped children.
The film delves into themes of child trafficking, revenge, and redemption.
Apart from Hashmi and Patani, the movie also stars Shabana Azmi as gangster queen Nafisa.