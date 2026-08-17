Emraan's 'Awarapan 2' breaks records; earns ₹110cr in 3 days

The film's earnings saw a slight dip on Sunday compared with Independence Day on Saturday. It collected ₹26 crore across 9,403 shows in India.

Globally, the film added ₹4 crore to its coffers on Sunday, taking its worldwide gross to ₹12 crore and pushing the total worldwide gross to ₹110.1 crore.

The film had minted ₹22 crore across 9,033 shows on its opening day and ₹33.75 crore across 10,496 shows on Saturday.