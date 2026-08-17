Emraan's 'Awarapan 2' breaks records; earns ₹110cr in 3 days
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited film Awarapan 2 is breaking records at the box office. The movie collected a whopping ₹81.75 crore net and ₹98.1 crore gross in India within three days of its release, per Sacnilk. This makes it the highest-grossing weekend opener among Hindi films in 2026.
Earnings breakdown
Film's collections saw a slight dip on Sunday
The film's earnings saw a slight dip on Sunday compared with Independence Day on Saturday. It collected ₹26 crore across 9,403 shows in India.
Globally, the film added ₹4 crore to its coffers on Sunday, taking its worldwide gross to ₹12 crore and pushing the total worldwide gross to ₹110.1 crore.
The film had minted ₹22 crore across 9,033 shows on its opening day and ₹33.75 crore across 10,496 shows on Saturday.
Box office comparison
Film surpassed the lifetime collections of several of Hashmi's films
Awarapan 2 emerged as the clear winner in the Independence Day box office race, raking in ₹40.5 crore gross. It left competitor Batwara 1947 far behind.
It surpassed the lifetime collections of several of Hashmi's successful films, including Haq (₹20 crore), Raaz 2 (₹25.5 crore), Ek Thi Daayan (₹26 crore), and Jannat (₹30 crore).
The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.
Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi co-star.