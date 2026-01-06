Emraan Hashmi's 'Taskaree' hits Netflix this January Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

Mark your calendars: Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, starring Emraan Hashmi as a disciplined customs officer, arrives on Netflix January 14, 2026.

Created by Neeraj Pandey, the series follows Arjun Meena and his team as they take on international smuggling crime boss Bada Choudhary.