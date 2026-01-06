Next Article
Emraan Hashmi's 'Taskaree' hits Netflix this January
Entertainment
Mark your calendars: Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, starring Emraan Hashmi as a disciplined customs officer, arrives on Netflix January 14, 2026.
Created by Neeraj Pandey, the series follows Arjun Meena and his team as they take on international smuggling crime boss Bada Choudhary.
Who else is in it?
The cast packs some serious talent—Anurag Sinha, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zoya Afroz, Sharad Kelkar, and Nandish Singh Sandhu all play key roles.
Season one brings high-stakes drama.
Where can you watch?
Taskaree is a Netflix exclusive and will stream globally.
No theaters or other platforms—just fire up your Netflix account to catch all the action.