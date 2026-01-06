Next Article
Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' gets U/A 16+ certificate after edits
Entertainment
Prabhas's new film, The Raja Saab, just got a U/A 16+ rating from the CBFC after a couple of tweaks.
The board asked for two changes—a bloody floor scene was switched to black and white, and a beheading scene was trimmed by four seconds.
These edits helped the film meet certification standards.
Cast, crew, and release date
The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and features a star-studded lineup: Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani join Prabhas on screen.
It's set to release across India in multiple languages.
Director Maruthi has promised fans that the film will meet expectations without compromise.