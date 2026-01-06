Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' gets U/A 16+ certificate after edits Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

Prabhas's new film, The Raja Saab, just got a U/A 16+ rating from the CBFC after a couple of tweaks.

The board asked for two changes—a bloody floor scene was switched to black and white, and a beheading scene was trimmed by four seconds.

These edits helped the film meet certification standards.