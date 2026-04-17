'Avengers: Endgame' will return to theaters with new footage

Marvel Studios has announced a theatrical re-release of Avengers: Endgame ahead of the upcoming superhero film, Avengers: Doomsday . The re-release will take place on September 25, and now we know that it will feature new footage from the original three-hour-long movie. This was confirmed by directors Joe and Anthony Russo during a presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday.

Enhanced experience New 'Infinity Vision' certification Both Endgame and Doomsday will be screened in "Infinity Vision," a new certification for premium large format theaters. This certification promises to deliver "the biggest, brightest and most immersive cinematic experiences." The Infinity Vision label is a stamp of approval that ensures these auditoriums meet certain technical standards.

Certification details What does this new certification mean? The Infinity Vision certification guarantees that these theaters provide the largest screens for maximum scale, laser projection for superior brightness and clarity, and premium audio formats for fully immersive sound. Andrew Cripps, head of theatrical distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, said, "Disney's standards for production quality are second to none." He added that the Infinity Vision certification extends this commitment to the theaters themselves.

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