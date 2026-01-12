'Endured many bad experiences': Parvathy Thiruvothu on mental health struggles
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu opened up about her mental health in a recent interview, sharing that she faced suicidal thoughts during a lonely stretch in early 2021.
She talked about how tough it was to find a therapist who saw her as more than just a celebrity, saying, "Till I found my current therapist, I had to endure many bad experiences."
Finding the right support wasn't easy
Parvathy's search for the right therapist took time. She tried late-night sessions with US-based therapists and struggled with cultural gaps in India.
Things finally improved when she connected with someone who used EMDR and trauma-informed care, helping her work through shame and trauma.
Looking back—and moving forward
Reflecting on past relationships, Parvathy admitted losing a partner because of unaddressed mental health issues that led to anger. She later apologized and became more mindful in relationships.
On The Male Feminist podcast, she also spoke about unlearning shame through therapy and the constant vigilance women face against indecency.