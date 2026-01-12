'Endured many bad experiences': Parvathy Thiruvothu on mental health struggles Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu opened up about her mental health in a recent interview, sharing that she faced suicidal thoughts during a lonely stretch in early 2021.

She talked about how tough it was to find a therapist who saw her as more than just a celebrity, saying, "Till I found my current therapist, I had to endure many bad experiences."