'Miss him every minute': Hema Malini remembers late husband Dharmendra Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

Hema Malini has shared how deeply she feels the loss of her husband, Bollywood icon Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 after 57 years together.

She told The Indian Express, "We were together for 57 years. I can't imagine a life without him; I miss him every minute. ... I felt he would be around for one or two more years, definitely," and admitted she's been avoiding his last film, Ekkis, because it's still too overwhelming.

Dharmendra spent his final days at home in Mumbai after being hospitalized for breathing issues; he passed away peacefully from age-related illness complicated by heart issues and respiratory failure.

His funeral at Pawan Hans crematorium saw major stars like Amitabh Bachchan pay their respects.