Golden Globes standing ovation proved Julia Roberts needs no trophy

Hollywood actor Julia Roberts (58) received a standing ovation at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. The audience at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, honored her with a thunderous applause as she presented the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. This was her first appearance on the Golden Globes stage in five years.

Actress' reaction Roberts's witty response to the standing ovation Roberts was visibly touched by the audience's gesture and responded with a witty comment. She said, "Yup. Everybody! Let's go! In the back! Come on!" She jokingly called out Emma Stone, saying, "She's like, 'What the hell is going on right now?'" Reacting to the overwhelming response, she added, "I'm gonna be impossible for at least a week. I appreciate that."

Awards night Roberts's nomination and loss at the 2026 Golden Globes Roberts was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for her role in After the Hunt. However, she lost to Jessie Buckley (Hamnet). While accepting her award, Buckley paid tribute to Roberts, calling her "a hero to us all." After the Hunt is a psychological thriller where Roberts plays Alma Imhoff, a Yale philosophy professor caught in professional ambition and personal secrets amid a sexual assault accusation against her colleagues.