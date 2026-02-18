ED attaches Jayasurya's ₹39L asset in online betting case
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached an immovable asset worth ₹39L belonging to popular Malayalam actor Jayasurya, as part of a money laundering investigation, reported PTI. The action comes after the actor and his wife were interrogated by the agency in December 2025 over allegations of cheating through an online bidding application named Save Box.
Investigation details
Property 'received by' Jayasurya: ED
The ED's investigation is based on at least four FIRs filed by the Thrissur East Police, official sources told PTI. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was issued on Tuesday to attach a property in Kerala worth ₹39.01L, which was "received by" Jayasurya. Some money was paid by Swathi Rahim to Jayasurya in exchange for his endorsement of the fraudulent investment scheme that Rahim allegedly operated.
Actor's role
Save Box scheme
The Save Box scheme, which is at the center of this investigation, was allegedly operated by Rahim. The FIRs in the case were filed by investors who alleged that Save Box collected funds with "claims and promises of high returns through an online bidding process," however, they were defrauded after investing their money.