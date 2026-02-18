ED attaches Jayasurya's ₹39L asset in online betting case

Investigation details

Property 'received by' Jayasurya: ED

The ED's investigation is based on at least four FIRs filed by the Thrissur East Police, official sources told PTI. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was issued on Tuesday to attach a property in Kerala worth ₹39.01L, which was "received by" Jayasurya. Some money was paid by Swathi Rahim to Jayasurya in exchange for his endorsement of the fraudulent investment scheme that Rahim allegedly operated.