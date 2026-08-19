English trailer previews Yash as gangster in 'Toxic' teasing betrayal
Entertainment
The English trailer for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups just landed, giving us a gritty peek at Yash as a fierce gangster caught in a messy power struggle.
The story teases betrayal, revenge, and tangled relationships, plus there's talk that Yash might be playing more than one role.
Advani plays revenge seeker in 'Toxic'
Kiara shows up as someone out for revenge, but how she connects to Yash is still a mystery.
We also get quick looks at Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, all set to play key parts.
After its regional debut earlier this month, the English trailer aims to hook global viewers before Toxic hits theaters worldwide on August 26.
Get ready for action and some serious twists!