English trailer previews Yash as gangster in 'Toxic' teasing betrayal

Kiara shows up as someone out for revenge, but how she connects to Yash is still a mystery.

We also get quick looks at Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, all set to play key parts.

After its regional debut earlier this month, the English trailer aims to hook global viewers before Toxic hits theaters worldwide on August 26.

Get ready for action and some serious twists!