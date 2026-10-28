Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert gets 2,000 guards, no-vehicle zone
What's the story
The upcoming concert of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in Delhi on Friday will see a significant increase in security measures. The Delhi Police has recommended deploying between 1,500 and 2,000 private guards at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This is a major increase from the earlier proposal of just 400 guards. These enhanced security arrangements come after the police refused to give permission for the concert owing to security concerns. They later agreed after assurance of cooperation from the organizers.
Crowd control
Organizers asked to ensure smooth fan movement
The additional security personnel will help manage the expected crowd at the stadium, which has a capacity of around 55,000.
They will oversee queues, guide fans to the correct entry gates, assist them at help kiosks, and keep pedestrian movement around the venue organized.
Organizers have also been asked to arrange for extra parking nearby and coordinate with cab aggregators to avoid traffic snarls, per Indian Express.
Traffic control
Proposed pedestrian-only zone around the venue
To keep the area around the stadium clear, police are planning to restrict vehicle movement within a 500-700 meter radius of the venue.
The proposed pedestrian-only zone would allow entry only to vehicles carrying Dosanjh and those with specific event authorization.
This is part of an effort to manage the rush and avoid traffic snarls around the venue.
Permission granted
Permission for concert 'reconsidered and issued' after discussions
The concert was initially thrown into uncertainty after the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) informed ticketing partner BookMyShow that permission for the show "cannot be acceded to."
However, following discussions between the organizers and Delhi Police, permission was "reconsidered and issued," clearing the way for Dosanjh's Aura India Tour to kick off in Delhi as scheduled.
Tour schedule