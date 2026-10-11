'Enna Vilai' hits Netflix October 15 after theatrical release
Entertainment
Enna Vilai, a Tamil drama starring Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan, is coming to Netflix on October 15 after its recent theatrical release.
The story centers on a fisherman whose life gets complicated when he discovers a gold pendant, leading to unexpected trouble for his family.
The streaming announcement teased how this one find turns their world upside down.
Karunas accused over pendant, Sajayan defends
Karunas plays Thavasi, the fisherman who ends up in legal hot water after being accused of stealing the pendant he found at sea.
Nimisha Sajayan steps in as Kanchana, the lawyer determined to help him clear his name.
Expect courtroom drama and questions about justice and ownership, especially when it comes to things that wash up from the ocean.