'Enola Holmes 3' is coming to Netflix this July

Plot details

Plot and character arcs in upcoming film

The official synopsis for Enola Holmes 3 reads, "Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before." The film will see Enola balancing her new case with the next stages of her relationship with Tewkesbury. Himesh Patel joins the cast as Dr. John Watson.