'Enola Holmes 3' is coming to Netflix this July
What's the story
Netflix has announced that the third installment of its action-adventure franchise, Enola Holmes 3, will premiere on July 1. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill. Louis Partridge returns as Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham Carter reprises her role as Eudoria Holmes.
Plot details
Plot and character arcs in upcoming film
The official synopsis for Enola Holmes 3 reads, "Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before." The film will see Enola balancing her new case with the next stages of her relationship with Tewkesbury. Himesh Patel joins the cast as Dr. John Watson.
Production details
New director on board for 3rd film
Philip Baranti, known for his work on Adolescence, has taken over the directorial reins from Harry Bradbeer, who directed the first two films. Jack Thorne, who wrote the previous installments, also returns as the writer for Enola Holmes 3. The film is based on Nancy Springer's book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries and produced by Legendary Entertainment and PCMA Productions.