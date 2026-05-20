A documentary on Subhash Ghai is in the works 

EPIC Studios and Mukta Arts have joined hands to create a feature-length documentary on renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai , reported ﻿Variety India. The film will be helmed by Raghav Khanna and is set to take viewers on an experiential journey through India in the 1980s and 1990s. It will explore Ghai's influence on Hindi cinema during this pivotal period.

Film details Documentary will feature interviews with Bollywood veterans The documentary will not only focus on Ghai's personal journey but also delve into the transformation of the Indian film industry. It will include exclusive interviews with composers, cinematographers, and editors who worked with Ghai. The movie will also use news archives, behind-the-scenes footage, and select recreations to provide a comprehensive view of Ghai's impact on Bollywood.

Filmmaker's response 'Cinema has always been about emotions, music...' Ghai expressed his gratitude for the documentary, saying in a statement, "Cinema, for me, has always been about emotion, music, and dreams that stay with people for generations." Rahul Puri of Mukta Arts also shared his excitement about the project. He said, "His films not only entertained audiences but also reflected and shaped the culture, aspirations, and spirit of India during that era. We are pleased to open our archives to a new generation of cinema lovers through this partnership."

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