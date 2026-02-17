Woody Allen-Jeffrey Epstein joke about hearts, bones, reigniting cannibalism rumors
An iMessage conversation between late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and filmmaker Woody Allen has sent shockwaves across the internet. The exchange, which was part of the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice, includes a disturbing discussion about eating "hearts" and "bones." This has reignited rumors that Epstein and his associates may have been cannibals, although no direct evidence supports these claims.
In the iMessage exchange, Epstein tells Allen, "He didn't just cause heartburn, he ate them. Hearts." Filmmaker responds, "Thanks. At least I'm thinner." Epstein adds, "Because you also eat the bones providing fiber," to which Allen says, "I don't like waste." Epstein and Allen were reportedly long-time neighbors in New York City. They frequently communicated, as evidenced by the emails released by the DOJ. The correspondence shows that Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, frequently dined with Epstein at gatherings.
February 15, 2026
Controversial history
Allen's past controversies
Allen has a notorious past, having been at the center of a scandal in the early 1990s for dating Previn when she was 21 and he was 56. The situation was further complicated by Previn being the adopted daughter of Allen's then-girlfriend Mia Farrow. He was also investigated for allegedly assaulting their adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.