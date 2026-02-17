Woody Allen-Jeffrey Epstein joke about hearts, bones, reigniting cannibalism rumors

Disturbing dialogue

The unsettling exchange between the two

In the iMessage exchange, Epstein tells Allen, "He didn't just cause heartburn, he ate them. Hearts." Filmmaker responds, "Thanks. At least I'm thinner." Epstein adds, "Because you also eat the bones providing fiber," to which Allen says, "I don't like waste." Epstein and Allen were reportedly long-time neighbors in New York City. They frequently communicated, as evidenced by the emails released by the DOJ. The correspondence shows that Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, frequently dined with Epstein at gatherings.